City offices to be temporarily closed this week in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A city office will be temporarily closed this week in Montgomery County.

Trotwood city workers will be doing in-service and team-building exercises on Friday, according to a city spokesperson.

The offices will be closed from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

They will reopen at 2:30 p.m., the spokesperson said.

Any utility payments can still be processed online or in the utility drop box during that time on Friday.

