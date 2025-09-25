City leaders moving forward with plans for violent interruption program

DAYTON — City leaders continue to move forward with their plans for a violence interruption program in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the program was first unveiled in July 2024. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said he had hoped to have the program up and running before Memorial Day of this year, but that did not happen.

In June 2025, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County backed out of helping fund the program.

The next month, it was announced that the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) would partner with the city to fund the program.

On Wednesday, the Dayton City Commission approved a contract to support the next stage of the program, which includes seeking applications from community-based nonprofits to partner with GDAHA in its work to reduce community violence.

These nonprofits would identify and train teams that will work in targeted neighborhoods to build relationships with high-risk individuals, intervene in conflicts, and build trust within the community.

“This is major for us in terms of finding more and better ways to address some of the violence issues that we have in our community,” said Jeffrey Mims Dayton Mayor.

“We’re hoping that the organization understands that violence is a disease and that it can spread and has spread in many of our communities,” said Quinones Corniel, Associate Director for Strategic Planning with Cure Violence Global.

