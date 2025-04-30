City launches projects to improve roadways, remove blighted homes, upgrade waterlines

TROTWOOD — Trotwood has announced a series of infrastructure projects it said will “improve road safety, modernize utility systems, and revitalize neighborhoods.”

The city said it will resurface roads, targeting key roadways in need of repair, including Dartmoor Drive, Denlinger Road, Shiloh Springs Road, and more.

The road projects will be funded through the Ohio Department of Transportation with matching local funds.

Trotwood said it will also participate in the countywide initiative to remove blighted homes.

“Removing these long-abandoned homes will reduce hazards, stabilize neighborhoods, and make way for future development,” a media release states.

Lastly, the city said it plans to give “much-needed” attention to its water infrastructure with water line upgrades on Eppington and Macmillan streets.

The upgrades will replace waterlines that are over 50 years old.

Trotwood did not give an exact timeline for these projects and said they will “unfold throughout the year.”

