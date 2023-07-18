City of Kettering looks ahead, requests help from residents to find their holiday tree

KETTERING — Christmas and the holiday season is still months away, but a Miami Valley city is thinking ahead about half a year in advance to make sure they are prepared for the festivities.

The Kettering Parks Division sought out anyone willing to donate a Christmas or holiday tree for the citywide display later this year in December.

The tree would be part of the Mayor’s Tree Lighting event, adorning a glitter of lights for residents to view and celebrate with.

Anyone willing to donate a tree or knowing someone who can donate a tree was advised to call 937-296-2486.

