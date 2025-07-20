City to introduce $50 daily fee for unresolved property violations

CENTERVILLE — A Miami Valley city will implement a new daily $50 reinspection fee for unresolved property code violations.

The changes, which were approved by the Centerville City Council on July 16, are designed to “encourage prompt upkeep” and “strengthen neighborhood standards,” according to a city spokesperson.

“This is not about collecting money, it is about getting issues fixed quickly,” Development Director Erik Collins said. “We are focused on protecting our neighborhoods and making sure Centerville stays clean, safe and well-maintained.”

The new rules stipulate that if a violation is not corrected by the given deadline, property owners can be charged $50 for each day the issue remains unresolved.

Unpaid fees will be added to the property owner’s tax bill through the County Auditor’s office.

The updates include a clearer definition for “prairie grass,” limiting it to no more than 25% of a lawn.

The city can also charge a $100 administrative fee if it has to step in to correct a violation.

City Manager Wayne Davis added that while most homeowners maintain their properties well, some negatively impact neighborhood property values and quality of life, necessitating regular assessments by city staff.

The change is set to take effect on August 14, 2025.

