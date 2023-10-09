City of Englewood to begin annual leaf program this week

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Service Department will begin their annual leaf program this week.

The program will start on Tuesday and will run until Wednesday, Nov. 22nd.

Pickup days will vary, according to the city of Englewood.

The city is asking residents to rake their leaves into the street, around 6″ away from the gutter.

Leaves will not be picked up from under, between, or around parked cars.

City officials say do not grass clippings, tree branches, or brush with the leaves.





