City of Dayton employee victim of carjacking

By WHIO Staff
DAYTON — A City of Dayton employee was the victim of a carjacking on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department confirmed.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. and involved a city-owned vehicle.

The spokesperson said the employee is safe and the car was found around 10:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Groveland Avenue.

Additional information on this armed robbery and carjacking was not immediately available.

The suspect is believed to be connected to another carjacking that happened on North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township around 6 a.m.

They have been arrested; however, their identity was not provided.

Thecarjacking in Harrison Township is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

