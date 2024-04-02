City council hears from citizens about stray cats in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Feral cats got a lot of attention at Monday night’s Fairborn City Council Meeting.

>>4 dead, 2 injured after car driving away from crash is involved in 2nd crash

This came after the city said it would partner with Fairborn TNR to trap, neuter, and return feral cats.

There was previous talk that it would not happen.

“They are spraying on my porch, spraying on the neighbor’s porch, spraying on the furniture,” said Joanne Collins. “We have to have bags to pick up our waste from the dog, they just poop everywhere.”

“It was alarming to hear that maybe we would be targeting cats that have tipped ears, which hopefully is a rumor because those cats are very important to us as people,” said Chris Copley.

The city said it budgeted $20,000 to partner with Fairborn TNR.

©2024 Cox Media Group