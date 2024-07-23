City council approves plan to expand into part of Clark County

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Miami Valley city is moving forward with a plan to expand into part of Clark County.

The Huber Heights City Council voted Monday night on a plan that would annex about 300 acres in Bethel Township.

The plan would be to develop the land and build 1,000 homes and a new school.

People shared their concerns about what it would mean for students in school.

“The reality is that school funding is complex and isn’t just a bunch of numbers,” a neighbor said. “If this passes, children will be taught in trailers with overcrowded classrooms and overwhelmed students and teachers until the state approves the need for a new school.”

“I’m glad to see that we’re working with the different entities to get a school built prior to building homes,” said Dr. Fred Aikens, city council member. “If that’s the case, and I trust that if this resolution passes, that would be the case and we can take care of the students.”

Hershovitz reports that the city council approved the resolution 6-1.

News Center 7 spoke with a Bethel Township trustee ahead of the plan.

She told us that schools are already dealing with overcrowding and the concern is that the issue would not be immediately addressed.

“You can only build on what students you currently have,” said Kama Dick. “Okay, so by the time the development is up, and the kids are here, it’ll be too late.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled for August 12.

