Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to first responders this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is offering free admission to first responders this weekend.

From September 8-11, all active fire, police, and safety personnel can visit the zoo for free. The offer will also be extended to active and retired military.

“We appreciate the work that all first responders do to keep our community safe, and especially the police and firefighters who are always quick to respond when we need them at the Zoo” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

Those who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts, investigative assistants, and all members of the military (active and retired).

A valid photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo. Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by photo ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can click here.

