Cincinnati Zoo to celebrate Fritz’s 1st birthday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo has a big celebration in store for Fritz the hippo’s first birthday.

The celebration will be held at the zoo on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The zoo said they will be serving birthday cake from Busken’s Bakery and Graeter’s Ice cream starting at 12 p.m.

People will also be able to carve watermelons, sample candy and more.

Can’t attend in person? A live stream will be held on the zoo’s Facebook from the hippo cove at 2:30 p.m.

More information about the celebration can be found here.

