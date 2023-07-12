Cincinnati Zoo announces death of 20-year-old Komodo dragon

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced the death of a 20-year-old Komodo dragon over the weekend.

The health of Hudo, the 20-year-old Komodo dragon, had been compromised by an irreversible, age-related spinal issue, the Zoo announced on social media.

He was at the Cincinnati Zoo for 14 years.

Hudo was the first Komodo dragon in the world to go through cataract corrective surgery.

Zookeepers say they will remember Hudo for his personality which they said was more like a Golden Retriever than a reptile.

