Cincinnati man falls to his death while cliff diving

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — A Cincinnati man fell to his death while cliff diving at a national recreational spot in Glen Canyon.

Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, 36, of Cincinnati, died while cliff-jumping at Lake Powell, AP News reported from Salt Lake Tribune’s article. Lake Powell was located in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in southern Utah and northern Arizona.

Witnesses reported a person jumping off of a cliff from a height of about 50 feet on Thursday. After the jump, the person did not resurface, prompting a search by the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team.

The dive team located Ehrnschwender’s body Friday using a side scan sonar.

No further information was released as state and federal officials continued to investigate the death.

