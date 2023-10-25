Children twice as likely to get hit, killed by cars during Halloween

AAA is reminding parents and drivers about some “scary” traffic concerns this Halloween.

The organizations said an increased number of people walking in the roadway and drunk driving during the holiday can be a deadly combination.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

>> Eligible Ohioans can get help with energy bill starting next month

Halloween is also consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA also said 40 percent of deadly Halloween crashes involved drunk drivers.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Kara Hitchens, manager of public and government affairs for AAA.

For more Halloween safety tips visit here.





©2023 Cox Media Group