Child rescued after falling 15 feet onto rocks in Ohio

ELYRIA — A young child got rescued after falling 15 feet onto rocks in Ohio on Thursday.

Elyria fire and police responded at 3 p.m. to Cascade Park on initial reports that a child fell, according to social media.

When crews arrived, they found a child who fell 15 feet and was in a bad spot between large rocks and the Black River near the West Falls under the Lake Avenue Bridge.

“Crews worked to stabilize the child’s injuries, she was placed in a Stokes Basket and extricated,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page. “Due to the length of the extrication and extent of injuries, Metro Lifeflight was called and landed in Cascade Park.”

Medics loaded the child and flew her to the hospital.

Lorain Metro Parks Rangers and Lifecare also helped in the rescue.

Child rescued from rocks in Ohio

