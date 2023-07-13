Child immunization clinics paused by Logan County Health District

LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Health District has paused its childhood immunization clinics.

Their last immunization clinic was June 29, the health district announced on social media.

The agency says it will continue to provide Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccinations.

“We are taking this time to evaluate how to best serve our community and fulfill our mission of championing a safe and healthy community,” the health district wrote on social media.

Their schedule for Covid-19 and other adult immunizations will be as follows:

Tuesdays- Walk-in or appointment (8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.)

Thursdays- By appointment only (8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.)

