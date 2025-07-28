Child hospitalized after stabbing in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A child was hospitalized after a stabbing in an Ohio neighborhood.

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital from the scene on the 1300 block of Ansel Road in a Cleveland neighborhood, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Cleveland EMS arrived on scene just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.

The child is in critical condition, WOIO-19 reported.

Cleveland City Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones told WOIO-19 that police have identified the alleged suspect involved.

“Sending prayers that the child will make a full recovery,” Howse-Jones said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

