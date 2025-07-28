Child hospitalized after stabbing in Ohio neighborhood

CLEVELAND — A child was hospitalized after a stabbing in an Ohio neighborhood.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital from the scene on the 1300 block of Ansel Road in a Cleveland neighborhood, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kings Island announces ‘unprecedented benefit’ for 2026 season
- 17-year-old shot in parking lot after fair closes in Ohio
- UPDATE: Coroner responds to reported shooting in Dayton
Cleveland EMS arrived on scene just after 9 p.m. Sunday night.
The child is in critical condition, WOIO-19 reported.
Cleveland City Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones told WOIO-19 that police have identified the alleged suspect involved.
“Sending prayers that the child will make a full recovery,” Howse-Jones said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
We will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group