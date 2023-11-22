Child donates lemonade stand money to local police department

CELINA — A Celina child donated their hard-earned cash to their local police department.

Keagan Carder raised $261 over the summer through his lemonade stand outside of The Williow Restaurant on North Main Street, according to a social media post by Celina Police Department.

Carder donated his cash toward the department’s “Shop with a Cop” program, which allows children in the community to shop with a police officer for Christmas gifts.

American Legion Riders from Celina Post 210 also donated $500 toward the program.





