Child dies weeks after reportedly falling into Springfield pool

SPRINGFIELD — A child has died more than two weeks after reportedly falling into a Springfield swimming pool.

The boy, who police previously said was believed to be 19 months old, died Monday, according to Springfield Police. His identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were called to the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 31 for reports of a missing child.

When they arrived on scene, the child was unresponsive, in the front yard of the address.

The child was believed to have been missing at least 15 minutes. Police told our crews that they suspected he may have fallen into a swimming pool.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

