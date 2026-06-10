Child, 2 others critically injured in Ohio apartment fire

COLUMBUS — A fire at an Ohio apartment building sent three people, including a child, to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

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The fire was reported on Bairsford Drive in Columbus around 2 a.m., our news partners at WBNS reported.

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Multiple agencies worked together to put out the fire, but as Columbus Fire Lt. Nick Davis told WBNS, the fire’s intensity caused some firefighters to pull back while fighting it.

Two adults and a child were critically injured in the fire and were taken to the hospital. The child’s age was not immediately made available.

A total of 25 people were impacted by the fire, some of whom have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals.

The fire affected four units and caused one side of the building to collapse, WBNS reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

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