Chase ends with car crashing into building; suspect flown to hospital

GREENVILLE — A chase ended with a car crashing into a building in Darke County early Sunday.

Around 3:45 a.m. Greenville officers were called to reports of a stolen vehicle spotted near North Broadway Street.

An officer attempted to stop the car, but the suspect drove off, prompting a chase, according to police.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle into a traffic circle and a building in the 300 block of South Broadway.

The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man from Dayton, was arrested.

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is facing multiple felony charges.

