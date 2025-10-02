Charges filed against man accused of shooting 24-year-old in Preble County community

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is now facing charges for a shooting in Preble County on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mark Bowman, 64, was charged on Thursday with one count of felonious assault in Eaton Municipal Court, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed.

Mark Bowman (Preble County Jail)

As previously reported, the shooting happened at a house in the 100 block of Finland Drive, in the Lake Lakengren community, around 8:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso who had run to a neighbor’s house for help.

The shooting happened during a confrontation between the victim and Bowman.

Court documents filed in Eaton Municipal Court reveal that after the confrontation turned physical, both men returned to their respective bedrooms. At that point, the victim could hear Bowman getting his firearm, so he racked a shotgun “to indicate his desire to protect himself.”

From their respective rooms, the victim thought he had talked Bowman down and put away the shotgun. A short time later, Bowman was reportedly in his doorway and fired one shot, hitting him in the abdomen, court documents state.

Bowman then allegedly came into the room and pointed the gun directly at the victim’s head. The victim begged for his life, and then Bowman left without saying anything.

From there, the victim called 911 and said his godfather shot him.

“He shot me because he laid hands on me, and I punched him in the face,” he tells dispatchers.

A man who identified himself as Bowman also called 911.

“My daughter’s boyfriend lives with me, comes in got all crazy, started punching me, and I shot him,” he tells dispatchers.

CareFight took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bowman, who is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, currently remains booked in the Preble County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group