Changes coming to busy Troy intersection

TROY — The city of Troy is gearing up to make some changes to a busy intersection.

This month, drivers will see a change at the intersection of South Market Street and West Market Street.

The change at the five-way stop will involve South Market Street northbound and southbound operating simultaneously.

The change will allow for more green light times throughout the intersection, city officials explained in a social media post.

There will be no impact on the Maple Street crossing.

City officials said this is all being done to get traffic through the intersection faster.

“We ask that residents pay extra attention when driving through the intersection for a successful operational transition, and, as always, follow traffic signals and lights,” officials said.

