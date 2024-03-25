Local

Chance for strong storms with damaging winds Tuesday; What to expect

By WHIO Staff

Severe Weather Outlook

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has been monitoring this system. He’ll have the track, timing, and what to expect on News Center 7 at 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00.

>> Rain returns overnight; Strong storms possible Tuesday

Strong to damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but small hail and a brief tornado are not out of the question.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Severe Weather Outlook




©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read