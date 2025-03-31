Chance of strong to severe storms later this week; possible heavy rain, flooding

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see another round of severe weather later this week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING this system. She has latest the TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Next change for severe storms Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Miami Valley saw its first round of severe weather this spring Sunday night. Ritz says rain and any storm threat are gone for Monday.

The next chance for showers and storms is midweek.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) says the region could see another round of severe weather on Wednesday.

Futurecast through midnight Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Ritz says that SPC has the Miami Valley under a slight risk for flooding due to excessive rainfall and storm storms.

Storm Center 7 will update this story.

