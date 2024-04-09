Risk for severe storms this week; Heavy rain, damaging winds, tornadoes possible

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is facing another chance for severe weather this week.

Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking the system and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5,5:30 and 6:00.

>> Cloudy, mild today, chances of showers, storms increase this week; Warm through late week

As for timing, Thursday seems to be the day, according to Chaney.

There is a chance for heavy rain, isolated damaging wind gusts, and a brief, spin-up tornado.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Weather threats (Staff)

©2024 Cox Media Group