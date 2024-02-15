Champaign County high school cheerleaders finish in Top 10 in national championships

URBANA — High school cheerleaders from Champaign County competed in their first-ever national cheerleading championships.

The Urbana High School cheerleaders finished in eighth place overall in the Varsity Division II Traditional non-building category in the UCA High School National Cheerleading Championship.

The UHS cheer team competed in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Northeastern High School cheerleaders also competed in the championships.

There were almost 1,200 teams from 34 states completed in the UCA High School National Cheerleading Championship.

