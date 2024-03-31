‘Certainly an honor;’ City of Piqua selects new fire department chief

PIQUA — The City of Piqua announced that Lee Adams has been sworn in as chief of the Piqua Fire Department.

The City of Piqua Civil Service Commission confirmed Adams’ appointment at its meeting on Tuesday, according to the city’s website.

“It’s certainly an honor to be able to serve in this role, leading our department as we provide critical services to our community,” Chief Adams said. “I am looking forward to working with the men and women of the Piqua Fire Department as the organization continues to grow and approaches 150 years of continuous service to the community.”

Adams has 22 years of experience in firefighting and emergency medical services, 18 of which have been with the City of Piqua, the city said. He has served as assistant fire chief since 2016.

