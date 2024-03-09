Centerville proposing another DORA district; business owner worries about damage to property

CENTERVILLE — A local business is not in favor of a second DORA coming to her city.

Centerville is looking to create a second DORA spanning about four blocks in the uptown area.

This is a specific area where people could walk around with alcoholic drinks.

However, some businesses are worried that with more foot traffic may come more trash and people starting trouble.

“If it’s not your property, people don’t care about it. They’re going to throw trash on the property, they’re going to urinate in the parking lot. I’ve had people vomit in my parking lot,” Dr. Kathy Platoni said.

Platoni’s psychology office is where Centerville’s second DORA is proposed to go.

“I’ve had my garage hit in the last few years,” she said.

She is one of the few people who are against the second DORA.

Dr. Mike Krumnauer has an office next door, he said he feels this would be positive for the city and hasn’t experienced what Platoni has.

The city said News Center 7 has received positive feedback from the community.

“We’ve made contact with every business and property owner within the door boundary. And there’s generally great support for it,” Joey O’Brien, Economic Development Administrator for Centerville said.

“I’d love to see the city of Centerville thrive,” Platoni said. “I just don’t want to see it damaged by people who are careless.”

She said she would like to see it expanded further north and take her property out of it.

