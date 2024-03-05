Centerville leaders propose second outdoor drinking area

CENTERVILLE — A city in Montgomery County is looking to develop its second outdoor drinking area.

During a city council meeting on Monday, the city of Centerville moved on to the next step in creating a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), according to a spokesperson for the city.

The proposed location is in Uptown Centerville, stretching across 16.4 acres along W Franklin Street and S Main Street.

If approved by the council, Uptown’s DORA would be in full effect by early summer 2024, operating seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to city documents.

In a letter to Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis, Economic Development Administrator Joey O’Brien wrote that DORA will benefit the Uptown area.

“The proposed DORA will advance the Uptown Action Plan by creating a unique experience for customers and residents, enhance the vibrancy of Uptown and capitalize on recent business development,” the letter read.

Within DORA boundaries, people 21 and older can purchase alcoholic beverages from businesses that have liquor licenses.

DORA beverages are only sold in plastic DORA cups, according to city documents.

On April 15, 2024, Centerville City Council will host a public hearing on the proposed drinking area.

Centerville’s first DORA is located along Wilmington Pike and spans 31.9 acres, encompassing a handful of restaurants and businesses.

