CenterPoint Energy working to restore natural gas after last week’s EF-3 tornado in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — CenterPoint Energy says it is still working to get natural gas service back in parts of Logan County.

Crews are working to restore service in Lakeview and Russells Point.

The company said the service interruption has impacted 460 customers, according to a spokesperson.

Natural gas service has been temporarily shut off to the Orchard Island and Wolf Island areas following last week’s EF-3 Tornado that hit Logan County.

“Safety is our number one priority as we work to restore natural gas service,” said Ashley Babcock, Vice President of Gas Operations, in Indiana and Ohio. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as our teams work to ensure that service is restored as quickly as possible.”

More than 70 employees and contractors are on the ground in Logan County to help, the spokesperson said.

CenterPoint Energy says it estimates the work will be done by next Wednesday.

