Celebration for start of football season turns into large fight at Trotwood high school

TROTWOOD — New body camera footage shows a large fight at Trotwood-Madison High School that prompted a call for backup early Tuesday.

Around 300 students gathered to kick off the start of football practice just after midnight Tuesday.

Body camera footage from Trotwood officers shows the moments it gets out of hand.

“I don’t know if they were just looking for something to do but it’s kind of disappointing,” Marlon Howard, assistant superintendent of Trotwood-Madison City Schools said.

He said the gathering started as a family-friendly event the school does every year.

“It’s the ‘Midnight Madness’ at 12:01 a.m., it’s the first official day the Ohio High School Athletic Association allows teams to practice,” Howard said.

But the crowd continued to grow.

“We weren’t anticipating this type of crowd, especially the unsupervised young people,” Howard said.

He said the school’s main focus was on their student’ safety.

“All of our football players, all of our coaches were safe doing what they were supposed to do,” Howard said.

Problems began when staff tried to remove other kids who showed up.

“There were some altercations that broke out and Trotwood police felt they needed some additional support,” Howard said.

Even though Midnight Madness became hectic and did not go to plan, Howard is proud of his student-athletes.

“Those kids are some of the most disciplined kids in the school,” He said.

No one was injured in the fights that broke out and the school as well as police look forward to the football season ahead.





