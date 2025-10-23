Cedarville University to host session preparing students to fight trafficking

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University will host a training session on October 28 to equip healthcare students with skills to identify and support human trafficking survivors.

Mandy Reed, founder of Dear Dinah, will lead the session, partnering with Cedarville’s healthcare programs to prepare students to serve vulnerable populations.

“The healthcare setting is one of the few places where professionals can be up close with a potential trafficking victim,” said Reed.

Dr. Rachel Massey, a pharmacy resident at Kettering Health, and Katie Sheppard, a survivor and board member of Dear Dinah, will join Reed.

Dear Dinah has provided support services and trauma-informed care to survivors across the Miami Valley region for over five years.

The training will outline how trafficking may present in healthcare settings and strategies for offering support.

Students will learn to serve patients with empathy and humility, reflecting Christ’s example in caring for the oppressed.

Angela Wilson, director of community engagement for Cedarville’s School of Pharmacy, emphasized the unique opportunity that healthcare students have to show genuine care and compassion to individuals who have been trafficked.

Reed hopes the training empowers students to see their role in saving lives and fighting for the oppressed.

