CDC expands warning on charcuterie meats as Salmonella infections double

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated its food safety alert about a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections to include a warning against eating potentially contaminated charcuterie meats sold at Sam’s Club or Costco.

Since the last update Jan. 5, 2024, 23 more illnesses have been reported and an additional eight states have reported cases, creating a total case count of 47 illnesses from 22 states, according to the CDC.

Six to 11 of the illnesses reportedly have occurred in Ohio, the CDC said.

CDC had previously warned against eating one recalled lot of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler. The agency now advises not to eat, serve, or sell any lots of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco while the investigation continues. These are sold in twin-packs. The updated advice is based on interviews with sick people.

Investigators are working to determine if any additional products may be contaminated.

While this investigation continues, people should not eat the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco. Throw them away.

Businesses should not sell or serve the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler sold at Sam’s Club or Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms. Wash surfaces and containers that may have touched these products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

o Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

o Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Some people — especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems — may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or admittance to a hospital.





















