Cause of death revealed for 5-year-old subject of Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS — The coroner’s office has revealed the cause of death of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

Taylor’s cause of death was a result of “asphyxia by smothering with cervical neck compression”, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Pammy Maye, 48, is accused of suffocating Taylor around 11 p.m. on Feb. 13 approximately six hours before an AMBER Alert was dispatched for him.

Maye was located in Brooklyn, a suburb of Cleveland, on Feb. 15. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. There, detectives asked her if there was a chance that Taylor was alive.

“No, there isn’t. And I did it,” Maye said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body Cam: Foster mother accused of murdering boy says she killed him in hospital room confession

Maye later admitted that after killing Darnell, she put his body in a sewer in the 1600 block of Marsdale Avenue in south Columbus, records say.

Maye was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

She pleaded not guilty.

An attorney representing Maye said she is likely to change her plea to not guilty by insanity at a later date.









