Cat dead, Dayton home sustains damage following fire

DAYTON — A cat is dead, and a home is damaged following a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. to 1600 Woodley Road on initial reports of a house fire.

Fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the home upon arrival and were able to quickly extinguish it and search the house, Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

A cat was found dead inside the home and no civilians or firefighters were hurt.

The preliminary damage estimate for this fire is $40,000, according to Captain French.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

