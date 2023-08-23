Cash Explosion Road Show coming to Hollywood Gaming in Dayton

DAYTON — Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will host Cash Explosion next month.

The special Ohio Lottery Road Show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the racetrack.

Food trucks and games will take over the racetrack starting at 9 a.m.

Four lucky attendees will be selected to play as contestants in the Cash Explosion show, and the winner will get $100,000, according to a media release.

An additional $25,000 in cash prizes will also be given away to audience members who place eligible entry tickets into the drawing drum.

Everyone in attendance can bring their non-expired Cash Explosion Entry tickets to be entered into the live drawing.

Tickets will need to be deposited before 1 pm, the drawing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Watch Cash Explosion every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 7 for details on new games.





