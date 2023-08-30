Cases change courts for 2 charged in state investigation of alleged child abuse at Celina daycare

CELINA — Two people charged in connection to an investigation of verbal and physical abuse at a Mercer County daycare have had their cases moved to another court.

Both Stephanie Lawrence, 42, of St. Marys, and Loren Nelson, 43, of Dayton, were supposed to have initial appearances in Mercer County Common Pleas Court today for charges filed earlier this month. Instead, both of them had their cases transferred to Celina Municipal Court, according to court records filed earlier this week.

Lawrence was indicted with misdemeanor charges of assault and endangering children. Nelson was indicted for obstructing official business, News Center 7 previously reported.

A Sept. 8 court date has been set for both Lawrence and Nelson in Celina Municipal Court.

The charges stemmed from an abuse investigation at the Victorum Learning Center in Celina. The Mercer County Sheriff’s office told News Center 7′s I-Team that all of these allegations involve preschoolers.

The findings of state investigators with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, which oversees daycare licensing, outline allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

