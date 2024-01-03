Cars catch fire after being left unattended; the warning from firefighters

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A local fire department issued a warning after it dealt with two car fires within four hours.

Both cars that caught fire were started with a factory auto-start and left unattended, according to the Bethel Township Fire Department.

The fire department advised drivers to check under their hoods for any combustible items that may have been put there by animals trying to keep warm.

No one was hurt in the two car fires.





