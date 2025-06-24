Carillon Park Eaglet ‘Liberty’ leaves the nest

DAYTON — An Eagle Fledgling has spread its wings!

One of the Carillon Park Eaglets has fledged, according to Eagle Expert Jim Weller.

Carillon Park Eagles ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’ had two eaglets named ‘Liberty’ and ‘Peace’.

Liberty fledged Monday, according to Weller.

The age difference between the two eaglets is only two days, so Weller said that they think Peace will take off soon.

