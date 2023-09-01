CareFlight transports 1 to hospital after motorcycle crash in Clark County

MADISON TWP. — A person was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Clark County early Friday morning.

State Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the 13000 block around 4:55 a.m. on initial reports of a motorcycle crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

CareFlight transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The person was reportedly complaining of a possible back injury, according to scanner traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

