CareFlight to return to Dayton Air Show this weekend; How you can take a tour

DAYTON — A life-saving display is returning to the Dayton Airshow this weekend.

CareFlight will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

News Center 7 talked with staff about how people can stay safe with the high temperatures during the show.

>> ‘It’s gonna be amazing;’ Dayton Air Show returns this weekend

You have most likely seen CareFlight flying overhead in the Miami Valley either going or returning to the hospital to try and save lives.

“We’ve treated people and basically affected patients’ lives over the 40 years,” said Brain Bates, CareFlight Outreach Manager.

Now people can sit and watch the helicopter in action at the airshow.

>> Parking changes announced for Dayton Air Show

“We will have a helicopter on the flight line and in support of the United States Thunderbirds and all the acts,” Bates said.

For those who have always been curious about the inside of CareFlight, there will be a chopper on the ground as well.

“Kids and adults can come up and ask questions to our crew. Get photos with the aircraft crew, kind of climb in the back medical compartment. See what it’s like to kind of be a flight nurse,” Bates said.

While CareFlight will be entertaining attendees this weekend, others will be working to keep people safe.

“We’re here for any significant emergencies. You know if there’s any kind of mass casualties or any kind of accidents, we’re here for that response,” said Brandon Amburgey, an emergency physician at Premier Health.

Bates hopes seeing medical staff and being able to explore the helicopter sparks an interest in the career for some at the show.

“To inspire the next generation of aeronautical crew members to pilots, flight nurses, critical care transport medics, but also kind of give the regular community an opportunity to see us and basically just ask whatever burning questions they have,” Bates said.

There will be a QR code at the airshow this weekend for anyone who has ever interacted with Careflight to share their experience





©2023 Cox Media Group