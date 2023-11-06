Careflight en route to car crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Careflight is en route to a two-car crash in Farmersville Sunday night, Englewood Police and Fire dispatchers confirm.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at 284 Farmersville Johnsville Road in Montgomery County, dispatchers confirm.

It is not how many are injured or the severity of those injuries.

Englewood police and fire are currently working the scene.

Scanner traffic indicates one vehicle has overturned.

News Center 7 crews on headed on scene to learn more information.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update this story when more information is made available.





