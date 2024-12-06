Local

CareFlight called to crash in Preble Co

By WHIO Staff
CareFlight Photo from: iWitness 7 viewer
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a crash in Preble County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers confirm that the crash is on US 35 at Ware Road.

CareFlight has been called to the scene, troopers say.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

