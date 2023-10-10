Car slams into Vandalia consignment shop

VANDALIA — A Vandalia consignment shop had to close for the day after a car crashed through it Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m. Vandalia police and medics were called to the 500 block of South Dixie Drive for a car into a commercial building, according to Vandalia police dispatchers.

Damage was confined to the storefront, but the store had to close for the day, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire on social media.

>> ‘Completely unfair;’ Local youth football players in danger of not playing days before playoff

No one was hurt in the crash.

It is not known what caused the crash or the cost of damages to the store.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are released.





©2023 Cox Media Group