Car found on its top in Vandalia, no injuries reported

VANDALIA — No injuries were reported after a car overturned in Vandalia overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Dixie Drive south of Benchwood Road, according to a social media post from the Vandalia Division of Fire.

Upon scene, crews found a car on its top.

One occupant of the vehicle was evaluated at the scene and had minor injuries, the post said. No one was transported to the hosipital.

