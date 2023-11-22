Car fire causes delays on I-75 in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A car fire is causing delays on I-75 southbound during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Harrison Township fire crews were called to I-75 southbound at Wagner Ford Road just before 4 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that a small car was burning and that the man in the car got out before the fire.

>> UPDATE: 4 vehicles, overturned semi involved in crash on I-75 during busiest travel day of year

Currently, the two right lanes are shut down as fire crews work to control the flames.

Dark plumes of smoke were sent into the sky and across the highway.

We are working to learn what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

