Car crashes into Kettering house, leaves significant damage

KETTERING — A car crashed into a house in Kettering on Monday.

Initial reports indicate police responded to reports of a car into a structure around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Kenosha Road and Mengel Drive.

iWitness 7 reporters said they saw a sedan-style car smash into the house.

News Center 7 crews went to the scene and saw a large hole in the front of the house.

A nearby fence was also knocked down.

