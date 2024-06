SHELBY COUNTY — A car crashed into a house in Shelby County on Monday, Fort Loramie Police Chief Nathan Brown told News Center 7.

At 11:00 a.m., Fort Loramie police and fire crews responded to reports of a car into a building at the intersection of E Park Street and Middle Street.

Brown said there was minor damage to the house.

No one was injured in this crash.

