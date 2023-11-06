Car crashes into gas line at business prompting hours long response Saturday

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Sidney fire and medic crews responded to a car that crashed into a natural gas line on Saturday, a spokesperson from the Sidney Fire Department said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Car crashes into gas line causing leak; Nearby residents temporarily evacuate homes

First responders were dispatched at 8:56 p.m. to 603 Oak Avenue, which is Ring Container Technologies facility.

When crews arrived, they found a 2-inch high-pressure gas line connected to the facility that was severed, the spokesperson said.

Temporary evacuations immediately began for nearby residents and employees inside the facility.

CenterPoint Energy and Sidney Shelby County Transit were both contacted to help.

The transit service was able to send a bus to provide shelter for the evacuated residents.

The Sidney Police Department and the City Street Department helped fire crews secure the area.

>> Woman who suffered medical issue in court returns for sentencing in child abuse case

Crews remained on scene until the gas line was secured by CenterPoint Energy, the spokesperson said.

No one was injured because of the gas leak or the car crash.

CenterPoint confirmed that the broken gas line did not impact any of the nearby residential properties.

Ring Container Technologies was affected, but plant personnel assured that could resume normal operations, the spokesperson said.

©2023 Cox Media Group